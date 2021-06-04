  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:America Airlines Arena, FTX Arena, Local TV, Miami Heat, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s official! The former AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the Miami Heat, is now FTX Arena.

Crews began removing signage outside the arena on Monday in order to convert it to the new name.

The Heat played its first game in the arena in January of 2000. And with the inauguration of the arena came the naming rights from American Airlines.

Some fans stopped by the arena Tuesday to get a last look at the old name.

“American Airlines, the name of the arena, is ending,” said Heat fan Joel, “and I wanted to remember it with more pictures.”

FTX, by the way, is a cryptocurrency exchange.

