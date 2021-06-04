MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price are recalling two popular baby products including the The 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother after reports of four babies dying.

The infants were reportedly put on their backs unrestrained and later found on their stomachs between April 2019 and February 2020.

“The fatalities were a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan and an 11-week old from Colorado,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in its recall announcement.

About 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers were sold nationwide from January 2014 through December 2020, for about $108, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC and Fisher Price are also recalling 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders for the same reason.

However, there have been no deaths in these gliders. They were sold from November 2018 through May 2021, for about $125.

If you have either glider, stop using it and contact Fisher-Price for a refund at www.service.mattel.com, and click on “recall and safety alerts” or call 855-853-6224.