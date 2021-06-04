  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were killed Friday evening after two vehicles collided head-on in Hialeah Gardens.

Two men and a woman died in the crash, according to authorities.

READ MORE: Royal Caribbean Sets 2021 Cruises In Florida, Will Not Require Passengers To Be Vaccinated

Okeechobee Road was shut down in both directions while the investigation continued.

READ MORE: Miami Gardens Group Seeks To Recall Politicians Who Voted For Formula 1 Racing

Authorities said one other person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

MORE NEWS: 'We Have Done Enough Talking,' State Senator Shevrin Jones On Miami Gun Violence

No additional information was known at this time.