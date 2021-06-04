MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were killed Friday evening after two vehicles collided head-on in Hialeah Gardens.
Two men and a woman died in the crash, according to authorities.READ MORE: Royal Caribbean Sets 2021 Cruises In Florida, Will Not Require Passengers To Be Vaccinated
Okeechobee Road was shut down in both directions while the investigation continued.READ MORE: Miami Gardens Group Seeks To Recall Politicians Who Voted For Formula 1 Racing
Authorities said one other person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.MORE NEWS: 'We Have Done Enough Talking,' State Senator Shevrin Jones On Miami Gun Violence
No additional information was known at this time.