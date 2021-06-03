MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is hungry for live music and we’re about to get our fill when the six-time Grammy award winning group, the Black Eyed Peas perform their first post-pandemic live concert at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park.

The concert, downtown Miami’s first full capacity event since COVID-19 began, showcases their 2020 platinum selling Latin pop album ‘Translation.’

Full capacity at Bayfront Park means 8,500 people. However, all COVID-19 precautions are being taken with the venue and the City of Miami to protect the audience, with masks being worn at all times and sanitizer placed throughout the venue.

According to Christina Crespi, the Miami DDA Executive Director, “Of all places, we’re thrilled the Black Eyed Peas chose Bayfront Park to put on their latest performance, which will be the first full capacity event in downtown Miami since the pandemic began. Downtown Miami continues to show the world all the reasons why it’s emerged as a desirable location for the music and entertainment industry and we can’t wait for more events to follow suit.”

Showtime is 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $60 for general admission on the lawn and can be purchased at livenation.com.