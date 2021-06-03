MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Board members of the Broward County School District did not hold back on their disappointment with the pool of applicants for the interim superintendent job.

They held a special workshop to discuss the search on Thursday.

“I don’t think there are really any qualified applicants and I want to suggest that we put it out again,” says Debra Hixon, board member.

There are thirteen internal applicants looking to fill the interim roll who applied before the May 28 deadline.

Two applicants applied after.

They all have various positions across Broward County public schools, including teachers and teacher’s assistants.

“Who would want to apply to be the next interim in this district because you’re slaughtered when you come here,” said another board member.

On Wednesday, outgoing Superintendent Robert Runcie and his lawyer appeared in front of a judge asking to dismiss his case.

Runcie was arrested back in April and charged with perjury.

Runcie is accused of lying to a grand jury that was formed after the tragic Parkland shooting to investigate how the district was spending money on safety issues.

School board member Lori Alhadeff’s daughter was killed in the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting and wants a change.

“I know that Mr. Runcie, he didn’t pull the trigger but his lack of leadership as superintendent led up to what happened that day,” says Alhadeff.

Runcie’s last day as superintendent is August 10th.