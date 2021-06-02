MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward woman who was once considered a cat lover was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing from the very people she accompanied to save animals.

Sage Animal Rescue released surveillance they say shows Michelline Toulouse and her boyfriend, Jerome Junior Vaughn stealing hundreds of dollars from a safe.

Toulouse went before a judge Wednesday and is set to be released pending trial Vaughn was released from jail Wednesday morning and had no comment

But Volunteers say the petty theft is minor compared to the major pain Toulouse is believed to have caused dozens of cats in her care found abandoned at her Sunrise townhome a week and a half ago.

The home was filled with feces on floors and counters. Over 50 cats were found living in the abandoned home.

Some cats were starving and dehydrated. Some were living in the walls.

Animal rescue groups spent days rounding up the cats that were alive. They are in foster care recovering.

Toulouse is banned from her own rescue group and cannot return to Sage to volunteer.