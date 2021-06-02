FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Miami after reports of shots fired on Wednesday morning.

According to Miami Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat, a man called police shortly before 11:00 a.m. claiming he had been shot at.

When police arrived, they determined that “two tenants got into a verbal dispute,” according to Fallat. The man who called police “claims that the armed man shot at the victim, missed him and hit a tire.”

The armed suspect then barricaded himself in a home at NW 51 Street and 8 Avenue.

Police do know the man is armed, but don’t know if anyone else is inside the house with him.

Hostage negotiators are on the scene attempting to contact him.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area as they take precautions to make sure he surrenders safely and nobody in the neighborhood gets hurt.