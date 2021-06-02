MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very mild start to Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

Throughout the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in so keep the rain gear handy. The storms will move over the eastern areas during the morning and early afternoon hours and then spread westward over the interior and Gulf Coast during the afternoon and evening hours.

We need the rain since it has been so dry. The brush fire that temporarily closed Krome Avenue is still burning between S.W. 8th Street and Kendall Drive. That fire, which has scorched more than 580 acres, is now 50 percent contained. The winds will be out of the east this afternoon at 10 to 15 mph which will help to steer the smoke and haze towards the west and away from residential areas. If the winds lighten up or calm down some of the smoke could reduce visibility across inland areas of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Highs climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon. Wednesday night spotty storms will develop, lows will be in the upper 70s.

A mid to upper level low centered over the southwestern Atlantic will keep the deep easterly flow and plenty of moisture in place Thursday and Friday. Passing showers and storms will continue through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s as it appears the rainy season is kicking into gear.

Forecast models indicated the deepest moisture likely starts to lift to the north as we head into the weekend. The rain chance is not as high but some showers will still be possible Saturday and Sunday.