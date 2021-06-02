MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade leaders met Wednesday morning to discuss the violence in the community.

“Ladies and gentlemen our community has endured quite a bit this weekend,” said commission chair Jose Pepe Diaz.

More than 30 people were shot in a weekend of gun violence in the county.

“The tragedy of this weekend drives us forward,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The mayor spoke about her Peace and Prosperity Plan, which proposes $90 million for programs aimed at combatting gun violence and keeping kids off the street.

“We’ve created a plan that looks at the whole child, the whole family,” said Levine Cava.

Commissioners will talk more about the mayor’s Peace and Prosperity plan at a meeting next Tuesday.

The violence over the weekend included the mass shooting outside the outside El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade left two dead and more than 20 injured.

Video shows three gunmen get out of a stolen SUV and within seconds spray bullets into a crowd.

WATCH: Surveillance Video Of El Mula Banquet Hall Shooting Suspects

“What happened this weekend was a terrible tragedy,” said Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III.

He told the commission they are getting lots of leads and detectives are working around the clock to find those responsible.

On Monday, police got a break in the case. Ramirez said community help led them to the SUV which was dumped in the Biscayne Canal just off NW 154th Street and NW 2nd Avenue, approximately nine miles from where the shooting took place.

Miami-Dade police are looking into whether the SUV, which was reported stolen on May 15th, was involved in two to three earlier drive-by shootings.

Police are still asking for anyone with information on the shooting to contact them or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).