ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Universal Orlando is raising its base pay to 15 dollars an hour, up from its current $13 an hour, later this month.

The company said it’s the biggest single pay bump they’ve ever given.

“We are excited about our future and we want team members who will be excited to be part of that journey,” said John Sprouls, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts. “This is about taking care of both our current team members and those who will be joining our team. We know a great guest experience begins with our team members – and we will continue to provide the best work experience we can.”

Universal Orlando is the first Florida theme park to make the move, and it raises the pressure on other parks in the area to follow suit.

The raise will take effect for upwards of 18-thousand workers starting on June 27th. It includes both entry-level salaried positions along with full-time and part-time hourly jobs.

Some workers who already make more than $15 an hour could also see their pay go up.