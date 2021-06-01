MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A four-year-old boy with autism, who was visiting family in Jacksonville, was found dead Monday night in a retention pond, police said.

Gavin Douyon’s family authorities last saw the child around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office used a helicopter, a dive team, and a drone unit to search for the child. His body was located in the pond around 9:20 p.m., police said.

“There’s no foul play. It appears to be a horrible accident,” Assistant Police Chief Brian Kee told news outlets.

The boy, who was nonverbal, had been playing outside with family members when he wandered off, Key said.

The family, who is from New York, was visiting relatives for the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

He’s the second child with autism to die in a retention pond recently.

On April 25, five-year-old Mohamad Nour was found in a pond after his family reported him missing, news outlets reported.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)