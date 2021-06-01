MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the beginning of June we kick off the official start to the Atlantic hurricane season and meteorological summer.
It was a mostly mild start to Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. An easterly breeze will increase throughout the day.
The Krome Avenue fire continues to burn between SW 8th Street and Kendall Drive and is about 20% contained. Some smoke and haze will be possible around the western Miami-Dade area and residents with respiratory issues should limit outdoor activity.
Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Most storms will push inland.
Tuesday night spotty storms may develop and lows will be in the low to mid-70s.
Wednesday through Thursday we will see more of the same with the potential for scattered storms mostly in the morning and seasonable afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Moisture deepens this Friday and likely through the weekend increasing our rain chance and the potential for downpours.