MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A large, smoky brush fire has forced the temporary closure of Krome Avenue between Kendall Drive and SW 8th Street.
The state’s forestry service said they’ve been working on the fire since Sunday night. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is assisting. No damage to homes or businesses has been reported.
Florida forest officials said the fire, on the east side of Krome Avenue, has burned approximately 200 acres. It is about 20 percent contained.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Krome Avenue is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday.