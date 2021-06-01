  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Krome Avenue, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A large, smoky brush fire has forced the temporary closure of Krome Avenue between Kendall Drive and SW 8th Street.

The state’s forestry service said they’ve been working on the fire since Sunday night. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is assisting. No damage to homes or businesses has been reported.

Florida forest officials said the fire, on the east side of Krome Avenue, has burned approximately 200 acres. It is about 20 percent contained.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Krome Avenue is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

CBSMiami.com Team