TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried is now seeking the state’s highest office by officially filing to run for Florida governor.

Fried filed election paperwork as a Democrat on Tuesday afternoon.

Fried hasn’t made an official announcement yet but has hinted about running and said in a campaign style video posted earlier this year that it was “becoming clearer and clearer that Ron DeSantis needs to be a one term governor.”

Fried is the only Democrat in Florida’s cabinet.

Fried will be running against former governor and current U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Crist, who was a Republican when he was governor, announced last month he was running for governor, again.

