MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cuban migrants made it to shore in Key Biscayne.
Their boat made landfall at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.READ MORE: Opa-Locka PD: Man Shoots Boy After Mistaking Paintball Gun For Real Deal
The makeshift boat was surrounded by other boats Monday as it was nearing the beach.READ MORE: Lawsuit Filed By Hollywood Nursing Home Where Residents Died After Hurricane Irma Dismissed
The people on board got off and start running away from the beach.MORE NEWS: Budget Lands On Gov. Ron DeSantis' Desk
Customs and Border Protection told CBS4 News that no arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.