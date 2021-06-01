MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Critics are slamming Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing a controversial transgender athlete bill into law on the first day of Pride Month.

Activists gathered in Wilton Manors Tuesday evening, saying he’s fueling transphobia and putting vulnerable children at even greater risk.

They added this is all about discrimination and scoring political points with a solution to a problem that does not exist.

“We know that Florida has had policies in place for over a decade, allowing transgender girls to play sports. And we know that not a single Floridian has lost the rights or opportunities in sports or civic life, because transgender girls were treated with dignity. We know that this legislation is driven not by a need and necessity, but by mean-spirited, bare-knuckle political tactics. We know that this attack was never about sports,” said Joe Saunders with Equality Florida. “Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis reached all the way to Connecticut, a state whose guidelines don’t resemble Florida has, to try to find a poster child who was allegedly harmed and to tell an incomplete story. The Florida Legislature met this year and broke all of the rules to resurrect a bill that had died in committee because of its extremism. We know that this isn’t the beginning of attacks on the transgender community, and it certainly isn’t the end.”

CBS4 reached out to our local school districts for comment.

Broward said they have not received any guidance yet on what to do from the state athletic league.

Miami-Dade said they’re still reviewing the law and will do whatever they legally can to ensure their students do not suffer the effects of discrimination.