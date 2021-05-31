FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A water advisory is in effect for a portion of Palm Beach County after testing revealed high levels of algae-related toxins.

The advisory affects the City of West Palm Beach.

Health experts say the toxins in the water can be dangerous to vulnerable populations, like young children, pregnant women, and anyone with sensitive health issues. The water is also dangerous for pets. They also say in-home filtration systems are not effective and are advising people not to boil the water because it could increase these toxins.

Over the weekend, emergency management crews set up distribution sites across the city where local residents could pick up free cases of bottled water.

“I’m aware of the concerns expressed that the city should have informed the public sooner. We could not tell the public until we receive guidance from the Florida Department of Health,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James.

James says the city tests monthly for this green-blue algae and when high toxin levels were detected, they retested the water supply three additional times.

“So those three additional test results came back high. At that point we contacted the Florida Department of Health,” he said.

James believes the water advisory will be lifted by the end of the week.