MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police believe a mass shooting outside a banquet hall where a concert was taking place on Sunday was not random.

Cellphone video shows the chaotic moments after the bullets stopped flying outside El Mula Banquet Hall, near NW 67 Avenue on Miami Gardens Drive. Two people were killed and up to 25 people were injured. Three of the injured were in critical condition

“During the concert, patrons were standing outside the business when a white SUV pulled up with three subjects, stepped out of the vehicle with assault rifles and handguns and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd of which we believe is a targeted act of gun violence,” explained Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

A senior law enforcement source told CBS4 News that the gunmen sat in a white Nissan Pathfinder SUV in the parking lot for up to 40 minutes, appearing to wait for a concert to end.

Rapper Spitta was performing, a flyer for the event said it was an album release party. Foepack also took to the stage. Investigators believe one of the rappers was hit in the ankle.

Investigators are still searching for a motive and are reviewing the social media accounts for the two rappers to see if they were engaged in any feuds or threats that might shed light on who was responsible.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence a cowardly act,” Director Ramirez said. “This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted. This is definitely not random.”

Sources told CBS4 that not only did the three gunmen open fire, but that people in the crowd fired back. Police found at least 100 rounds.

Angelica Green’s son and nephew were hit, caught in the cross fire.

“He said that some guys came from, three guys that they noticed with hoodies and started shooting up the area for whatever reason,” she said.

The reward was increased by $100,000 when Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis pledged to help his hometown.

On Sunday evening, the ATF said it would add $25,000 to the reward money, for a grand total of $130,000. The total includes $5,000 offered by Crime Stoppers.