MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s been a shooting in Miami’s Midtown District.
Miami PD told CBS4 it happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of 3101 North Miami Avenue.READ MORE: Graduation For Miami-Dade Seniors Begin Tuesday At 3 Venues
Police said they got reports of several shots being fired. When they arrived they found two men who were shot.READ MORE: 'We Must Get These Killers Off The Streets': Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Police Want Justice In Weekend Mass Shootings
Those men have been rushed to the hospital.
It’s not known how seriously they are hurt or who may have been the shooter.MORE NEWS: Memorial Day Weekend On Miami Beach A Completely Different Scene Than Chaotic Spring Break
If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.