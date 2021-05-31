MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The violence continues in South Florida with two people being shot in North Miami.
The victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.READ MORE: 2 Men Found Shot In Miami's Midtown District
It happened in the area of NW 10 Avenue and 127 Street.READ MORE: Memorial Growing As Heartbroken Family Members Visit Site Of NW Miami-Dade Mass Shooting
Police haven’t released any other details about what happened.MORE NEWS: Sensor Tech More Than A Decade & $100 Million In The Making Promises To Stop Drunk Driving Before It Begins
If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.