By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, North Miami Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The violence continues in South Florida with two people being shot in North Miami.

The victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

It happened in the area of NW 10 Avenue and 127 Street.

Police haven’t released any other details about what happened.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

