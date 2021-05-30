MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vowed Sunday “to fight violence at the root” after a mass shooting that claimed two lives and injured nearly two dozen.

“This is another despicable, cold-blooded act that resulted in two people dead and nearly 25 injured,” the mayor wrote on Twitter.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said three people in a white SUV pulled up at 12:30 a.m. with assault rifles and handguns, unloading on people at a concert in the El Mula Banquet Hall.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced two victims dead on the scene, while the rest of the victims were either taken or self-transported to local hospitals.

Sunday’s mass shooting comes just a night after seven people were shot in Wynwood, where one victim died.

“My heart breaks for the families of the victims of the mass shootings this weekend. We will do everything we can to bring the shooters to justice and turn the tide on this violence,” the mayor said.

Cava said she’s working closely with MDPD and the county’s chief public safety officer “to bring criminals to justice. She added she’s “working with our chief community services officer to fight violence at the root, with strategies aimed at prevention and intervention.”

“It’s on all of us to demand a community where all our families can live in safety and peace. Enough is enough—no more innocent lives stolen,” she said.

News of the mass shooting reaches Tallahassee, where Gov. Ron DeSantis also commented.

“We mourn the loss of the two victims and are praying for the recovery of the more than 20 people injured at El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah,” he wrote on Twitter. “We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators. Justice needs to be swift and severe!”

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis, who you may recognize from the show ‘The Profit,’ announced he’s offering a $100,000 reward to help law enforcement arrest and convict the people responsible for Sunday’s mass shooting.

The offer was praised by Mayor Cava and Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

“Grateful for this contribution Marcus Lemonis! This is our community, we are stronger together. We need our county to step up with information,” Ramirez wrote on Twitter.

If you know anything, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.