By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monroe County Fire Rescue responded to a burning catamaran on Stock Island in Key West on Saturday.

They were able to contain the fire to one boat and put it out within 30 minutes.

Everyone on board was able to get off the boat safely.

(Source: Monroe County Fire Rescue)

CBS4 was told the U.S. Coast Guard helped contain any possible spills.

The cause of the fire wasn’t known.

(Source: Monroe County Fire Rescue)

