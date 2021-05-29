MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami that left seven people wounded near midnight on Friday night.
Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert near midnight in the area of Northwest 20th Street and Northwest 1st Court.
One person was treated at University of Miami Hospital. Six others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dozens of yellow evidence markers could be seen at the place of the shooting.
Authorities did not identify the victims.
Police did not say if they what may have caused the shooting.
The investigation continues.