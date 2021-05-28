MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Are you going on a trip this Memorial Day weekend? Travel predictions are up significantly over last year as vaccination rates increase and pandemic restrictions ease.
More than 660,000 passengers are expected at Miami International Airport during the Memorial Day holiday weekend from May 27 through June 1, for a daily average of 110,000 travelers, which would make it the busiest travel period at the airport since the pandemic began.
Below are some tips to fly safe and smart at MIA this weekend:
- Departing passengers should arrive at the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight to allow enough time for adjustments to the airline check-in and security checkpoint screening process.
- Passengers are encouraged to check in online before arriving at MIA.
- To expedite screening at the TSA checkpoints, wear easily removable shoes, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids or gels in their carry-on, and avoid accessories that resemble weapons. More tips and information are available at the TSA website.
- On-site COVID-19 testing at Miami International Airport is now available to passengers, employees, and visitors at two convenient locations.
- A federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at MIA is providing free one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to all individuals 18 and older from May 27 to May 28, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ups are accepted with no appointment or pre-registration necessary.
- Ordering food and beverages is now as safe and easy as click, grab and go with MIA2GO, the airport’s new contactless mobile platform that puts customers in the fly-through lane to quickly browse menus, order, and pay before making their pick-up at restaurants throughout the airport.
- MIA passengers now have a personal travel assistant available around the clock, ready to tell them the fastest checkpoint for their flight and how to get there. Meet the MIA QueueAnalyzer – the latest in passenger flow management technology – available online now for real-time updates on security checkpoint wait times via the airport’s mobile app and website.
- Visit MIA’s Fly Safe, Fly Smart webpage for more MIA travel tips.
The holiday weekend arrives as Florida's number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are declining. The state added 2,338 coronavirus cases on Thursday, rising the cumulative total to 2,318,480. Also, the state reported that through Wednesday 10,169,597 people — or about 48% — of Floridians have received at least one vaccination shot, including 8,139,018, or 38%, who have completed their shot regimens.