MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade announced Friday that Metrorail, Metrobus, Metromover, and Special Transportation Services (STS) will return to full capacity next week.

The changes will become effective Tuesday, June 1.

Riders will still be required to wear their masks while riding or waiting at a bus stop or on the platform.

“As our community makes great progress on vaccination to put the pandemic behind us, with over 1.5 million people vaccinated with at least one dose and our 14-day positivity rate under 4%, our transit system is adapting,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“I’m proud that we are now ready to move back to full capacity on transit vehicles to provide the best service possible to our riders. We remind our community that masks continue to be required on transit and while on the platform or at the station following federal guidelines.”

Because of the pandemic, capacity on public transit was originally restricted to help facilitate social distancing.

All transit fares and parking fees will be reinstated beginning Tuesday, June 1.

County officials said riders who have been impacted by COVID-19 or are facing financial hardships may qualify for free or reduced fare.

Officials remind riders to visit miamidade.gov/transit for more information.