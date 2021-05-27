MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention, drivers! If you are thinking about getting behind the wheel while impaired, police will be looking for you this Memorial Day Weekend.

In Florida, you are considered impaired if your blood-alcohol level is .08 or above. That is the equivalent of having 3 beers, a 5 oz glass of wine, or a shot of liquor.

If police suspect impairment other than alcohol, they can ask you to provide a urine or blood sample. Refusal to comply is a misdemeanor.

The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Thursday they will be conducting DUI enforcement operations throughout Miami-Dade County.

Police said the enforcement will take place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities announced they will pay particular attention to U.S. 1, between SW 57 Avenue and SW 104 Street and 8th Street, between SW 57 and 117 Avenue.

To report an impaired driver anonymously, you can call *FHP(347) from your mobile phone.

Here is what you could face if convicted of DUI in Florida:

DUI is proved by impairment of “normal faculties” or unlawful blood alcohol or breath alcohol level of .08 or above.

Fines: If this is your first conviction, your fine will be between $500–$2,000. If your blood alcohol level is .15 or higher, or you have a minor in the vehicle, the fine will be between $2,000–$4,000.

Community Service: If this is your first conviction, you will need to serve a mandatory 50 hrs of community service or an additional fine of $10 for each hour of required community service.

Probation: For first convictions, the total period of probation and incarceration will not be greater than 1 year.

Imprisonment: Imprisonment is at the court’s discretion. Sentencing terms may be served at a residential alcoholism or drug abuse treatment program, credited toward the term of imprisonment.

For the first conviction, you will receive not more than 6 months. If your blood alcohol level is .15 or higher or there was a minor in the vehicle, you will receive not more than 9 months.

