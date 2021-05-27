  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Near Electrocution

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward man was airlifted to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital early Thursday morning following a near electrocution.

According to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue officials, they were called to the 38-hundred block of Turtle Creek Drive in Coral Springs around 5:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Meal Deals & Other Discounts For Active Duty Military, Veterans This Memorial Day

According to witnesses, a man in his mid 20’s was attempting to move birds out of a nest on a power line and was nearly electrocuted as a result.

READ MORE: South Florida Business Owners Of Asian Descent Celebrate Their Roots During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Man nearly electrocuted trying to move a birds nest of a power line was airlifted to JMH on May 27, 2021. (CBS4)

He suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns over 50-percent of his body. He was taken to Broward Health North before being air rescued to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

MORE NEWS: Miami Proud: Frost Science Museum's Award-Winning Program Helps Create Environmental Stewards

No word yet on his condition.

CBSMiami.com Team