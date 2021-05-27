MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward man was airlifted to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital early Thursday morning following a near electrocution.
According to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue officials, they were called to the 38-hundred block of Turtle Creek Drive in Coral Springs around 5:45 a.m.
According to witnesses, a man in his mid 20's was attempting to move birds out of a nest on a power line and was nearly electrocuted as a result.
He suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns over 50-percent of his body. He was taken to Broward Health North before being air rescued to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.
No word yet on his condition.