MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pet owners in underserved communities are getting some extra help.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava helped unveil “Wellness on Wheels” Thursday morning in Miami Gardens.READ MORE: 2 Dead, 10 Missing After Boat Overturns Near Florida Keys
The free mobile veterinary clinic is a partnership with Miami-Dade Animal Services and the Friends of Miami Animals Foundation.READ MORE: Miami Beach To Memorial Day Weekend Crowds: 'We'll Have Zero Tolerance For Speeding, Ordinance Violations & Serious Misconduct'
“We’re taking a big step forward to protect the health and happiness of all of our furry, four-legged friends, and the peace of mind for the families who love them,” said Mayor Cava.MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Police Department Unveils LGBTQ Awareness Patrol Vehicle
The goal is to improve the quality of life for pets, who otherwise might not get to see a veterinarian.