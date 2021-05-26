MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Notice the subtle changes with our sun position from day to day? Doubtful, but over the past few weeks and even months you may notice sunshine now where it used to be shade or vice-versa.

It happens every year, a slow but predictable journey from low in the sky each December, to almost directly overhead in June.

Each sunrise, during this time of year, the sun will appear farther north as it peeks above the horizon, then after the summer solstice, it will start the long journey south again.

The Earth’s axis is tilted about 23.5 degrees from the plane of its orbit around the sun.

This tilt is what makes the sun appear to drift higher and lower in the sky over the course of a year.

This time of year, the sun is nearing its highest point in the sky relative to us here in South Florida.

On or around June 21, the sun will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. At 23.26 degrees North Latitude, that’s just south of Miami which is at 25.76 degrees North. That will put the sun almost, but not directly, overhead at noon on the Summer Solstice which is just under a month away.

One thing that increases along with the Sun’s height in the sky is the UV index. This is an international standard measurement of the strength of sunburn producing UV radiation. Here in South Florida our UV index goes from 3 to 5, or moderate, in the winter to over 11, or extreme, in the summer.

Sunburns can occur twice as fast as the UV index doubles. Bright sandy beaches and water can also increase the UV index.

The stronger sun also heats things up but there is a lag between when that is strongest (June 21) and when we see the hottest air temperatures.

The average high for Miami is 90 degrees on June 21, but that number increases to 91 degrees in early July and stays there through late August.

The delay between the warmest ocean temperature is even longer which is why we typically see the peak in tropical activity in mid-September.

Look for the sun to continue to appear farther north and higher in the sky over the next month. A good habit every day but especially this time of year is to stay protected.