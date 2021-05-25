MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Plumes of thick smoke and flames shot through the roof of a Miramar home on Tuesday afternoon.
Chopper 4 flew over the two-story house, located at 18919 SW 24th Street, as the fire broke through the roof.
The video shows the flames coming out of two separate areas of the roof.
According to the Miramar Fire Department, the residents were not home at the time but some workers were there. They were able to escape without any injuries.
No word yet on what started the fire.