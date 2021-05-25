MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The murder of a four-year-old boy by his own father who then killed himself has prompted a lot of questions about what more could have been done to protect that boy and what can people in similar situations due to get the help they feel they need?

CBS4’s Joan Murray set out to try to answer that question.

Four days have gone by since Grayson Kessler and his father were found dead in his condominium near the Broward courthouse and this case has sent shockwaves throughout the legal community.

The big question is could it have been prevented?

“He decided to hurt her and the only way that he knew would be long-term harmful,” said Dr. Linda Parker, CEO of Women in Distress.

The death of Grayson at the hands of his raises so many questions. Why, and could have been prevented.

We now know Allison Kessler, the child’s mother filed an injunction to prevent domestic violence and a restraining order last Tuesday that was denied. Even though she said the child’s father texted her, “You deserve to have your head is separated from your body.”

Wednesday, as part of a court order arrangement, she left her son with the boy’s father.

The murder-suicide police believe happened on Thursday.

“We have to start recognizing those red flags for the situation is escalating,” said Dr. Parker.

Dr. Parker’s organization helps women and their kids escape domestic violence.

“Is a failure of the system? Yes, it is a failure because we did not catch it.”

Steven Swickle has spent 20 years in family law and is a Florida Supreme Court family mediator. He says if you are denied a restraining order there are options.

“You can file a petition with the court to modify time-sharing or file a motion to suspend the other parent’s timesharing on an emergency basis due to circumstances and evidence that you can present to the court and the court will make that determination hopefully before any tragic outcome,” said Swickle.

As for lessons to Grayson Kessler, he said there are many.

“Guardians, mediators, judges try to do a better job when dealing with the mental health. Two, in general, I would advise people, especially if you’re a child to be proactive to document everything and gather witnesses and names and addresses, telephone numbers. Get teachers who are involved with these kids on a regular basis, on a daily basis, to document things about your child’s behavior they see that may be a parent might not see all the time.”

Swickle also said that if you don’t want to drop your child off and you feel they could be in danger, you can do that.

You won’t get arrested, but you may end up back in court and may face some other penalties, but you won’t be arrested.

Grayson will be buried Wednesday in Southwest Ranches.