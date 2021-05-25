MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF returns home Saturday after two matchdays on the road to host D.C. United.
The clash, which you will be able to watch on CBS4, will take place at DRV PNK Stadium at 8 p.m.
It will be the first time the stadium will operate at full capacity, while abiding by MLS guidelines.
Team officials said the squad will be wearing the Adidas Primeblue jersey made with Parley Ocean Plastic in the match. They announced the jerseys would then be auctioned to raise funds for the Inter Miami CF Foundation’s sustainability efforts.
The team said that single-match tickets for the remaining home games of the season are still available to the public.
Saturday will mark the second time in history these teams will be facing each other.
Inter Miami comes to this match following a 0-1 loss on the road against Chicago Fire.
D.C. enters this weekend's matchup after a 0-1 defeat at home against the Philadelphia Union in their last game.
Inter Miami CF has a record of 2 wins, 2 ties and 3 reverses, while DC has a record of 2 wins, no ties and 5 defeats.