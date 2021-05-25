MIAMI (CBSMiami) – State Attorney General Ashley Moody was in South Florida on Tuesday to urge Floridians to prepare for hurricane season.

“They’re predicting this year to be very active,” said Moody. “13 to 20 named storms and a possible 6 to 10 hurricanes.”

Moody announced the state’s new hurricane preparedness guide at the City of Miami Police Department.

“We need you to help us by you being prepared for this hurricane season,” said Chief Art Acevedo, who lived through Hurricane Harvey while working as Houston’s Police Chief. “It’s not a matter of if, but when.”

Hurricane Season begins June 1 and runs through November 30. To get a copy of the State’s Hurricane Preparedness Guide, go to myfloridalegal.com.

“Tips, contacts, resources, suggested supplies, how to find an evacuation route, and how to protect themselves from fraud and scams, should a storm hit,” said Moody.

