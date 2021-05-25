MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of Americans have been struggling with disrupted or interrupted sleep during the pandemic. If you’re counting an ever-increasing number of sheep at night, you might want to look at your diet.

Yoga instructor Bethany Lyons has a lot on her plate. She launched her own company during the pandemic, teaching online classes daily. She said healthy snacking is a must.

“I eat raw almonds, I eat roasted almonds, I eat salted, unsalted – any kind of almond that there is,” she said.

Those nuts may also be helping her sleep at night.

Nutrition expert Dr. Nicole Avena said there’s a reason people who snack on almonds, walnuts, and pistachios might toss and turn a little less at night.

“They have high amounts of magnesium, which has been thought to help improve sleep,” she said.

Another sleep aid is tart cherry juice.

According to Dr. Avena, “It contains a small amount of melatonin. And melatonin is a hormone that we have naturally in our bodies that rises right before we fall asleep.”

Michael Tanney said he drinks cherry juice a few times a week after dinner.

“If I have it at night, I have no issues falling asleep, which is not always the case with other fruits or juices because of the sugar,” he said.

Turmeric, the key ingredient in “golden milk,” is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which are associated with good sleep.

Alcoholic drinks, which might make you feel sleepy at first, can disrupt your REM cycles.

Besides ditching alcohol, experts recommend cutting off caffeine after 4pm and avoiding high-fat or heavy meals before bed.

Other lesser-known foods that may hurt your sleep are tomatoes, due to their high acidity content. Meat and cheese pizza are also bad because they contain higher levels of the amino acid “tyramine” which makes you feel alert.

Lyons also prioritizes exercise. She said those good habits help her rest a little easier.