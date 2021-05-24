NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Officers say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert Sunday night in the area of NW 61st Street and 31st Avenue.READ MORE: Florida Vaccination Total Tops 10 Million People
When they arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Dry and Mostly Sunny But High Risk Of Rip Currents At Beach
One of the victims died on the scene and the other two were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.MORE NEWS: One Man Killed, Another Hurt, In Drive-By Shooting In Opa-Locka
No word on their conditions.