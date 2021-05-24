PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – It was a particularly violent weekend across the United States, with at least 12 mass shootings between Friday night and Sunday.

Mass shootings in this instance are incidents with four or more people shot or killed, excluding the shooter.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime died in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, told CNN on Monday he won’t be surprised if the violence continues.

“This weekend was predictable. We have been warning this moment was going to happen and it’s going to continue because the last administration unleashed this gun surge through COVID,” he said. “And as we come out of COVID, we have all these new gun owners and all these new guns.”

Guttenberg, who is a gun reform advocate since the shooting, said he should have been celebrating Jaime’s graduation in a couple of weeks.

“My daughter should actually be graduating from high school in two weeks. This weekend she should have been at dance recitals,” he said. “My frustration, my fury, is directed right now at those in Washington, D.C., who keep watching this happen and won’t do anything.”

In response to the shootings that left at least 11 dead and dozens more wounded, white House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this country has a gun problem.

Legislation on background checks remains stalled in the Senate.