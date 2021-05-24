MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Gardens Police Department reports there’s been an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.
The shooting took place in the 15600 block of NW 22 Street, across from Bunche Park Pool.READ MORE: Florida Attorney General Moody Issues 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Guide
According to MGPD, it started when officers tried pulling over a vehicle with three suspects inside.
Police said the car didn’t stop and one suspect began firing.READ MORE: 'We're Going To Spare No Expense': President Biden Doubles Spending To Prepare For Hurricanes, Storms
Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said there was an exchange of gunfire, which resulted in one suspect being hit.
Police said the suspect was not fatally stuck, but their condition is unknown at this time.MORE NEWS: Florida Shutting Off Federal Jobless Aid In Move Dubbed 'Return To Work' Initiative
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on the scene to take over the investigation.