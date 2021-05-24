FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Court documents show a 4-year-old boy, and his father were found dead in a Fort Lauderdale condo the same day a protection order filed by the child’s mother was denied by a judge.

A family representative identified the child as Greyson Martin Kessler. His body, along with that of his father, John Stacy, were found inside unit 2308 of the Los Olas by the River condominiums late Friday, just hours after hours after the boy’s mother had petitioned for an emergency order for authorities to pick up the child for his protection.

We are not showing the child’s picture at the request of the family.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department have not revealed a cause of death or any other information.

“The family of Greyson Martin Kessler is devastated by the loss of our baby boy. Greyson was the kindest, smartest, most animated kid we have ever known.

“Greyson’s mother, Alison Kessler, did everything she could to keep her child safe from harm. We feel that the system failed us at every level, from her attorney to the police department, to the court system.

“There were many red flags exhibited by John Stacey that were never acted upon, even though Alison reported his bizarre and threatening behavior and went through all the proper channels. This tragedy could have been prevented if proper action had been taken to help Alison and Greyson.

“Greyson was the light of our lives, and the world is darker without him in it. Those who wish to help can donate to our GoFundMe.“

The GoFundMe organizers Sydney McLane and Ali Kessler claim it was a murder-suicide.

Court documents sent to CBS4 News by Alison Kessler’s attorney outline an alleged trail of harassment, stalking, and threats of physical violence towards the child’s mother.

She claimed, court records show, despite having a mediated settlement for a parenting plan, Stacey continually violated the rules of the settlement.

Kessler said he began sending “harassing/inappropriate texts, emails and messages, all day and all night”.

He allegedly created fake social media accounts to reach out and harass her and also contacted her friends, family and harassed them as well. He left abusive voice mail messages and she claims he left a tracker on her car.

The court documents state he texted her about knowing where she was and what she was doing. She also claimed he pulled credit reports and background checks on family and friends.

On May 18, 2021, filed for an injunction. She told the court Stacey sent numerous threatening text messsages, including one that said, “You deserve to have your head separated from body, and deserve to die. But I am not the violent type. God will deal with you.”

She also told the court that Stacey is a previous member of a cult called “The Moonies”, has not received treatment or therapy to address his PTSD from the cult, or the anger he has toward her for having his child.

“His behavior is erratic and escalating and I fear for my life, my boyfriend’s life and most of all, my child. He is unstable mentally,” she wrote in court documents. “I am requesting a permanent restraining order against Mr. Stacey.”

On May 19, it was denied, the court saying, “Petitioner has failed to allege any overt acts by Respondent which would constitute domestic violence under Florida Statute.”

The day of the deaths, May 21, she requested an emergency pick up order, which would have authorized law enforcement officials to go to the condo and take the child.

The mom’s attorney told the court, “…the father is wrongfully detaining the minor child. The Mother is justifiably concerned the minor child may be injured in the Father’s care.”