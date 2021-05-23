FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s baseball team has won its second state championship.

The Parkland squad defeated the Spruce Creek High Hawks 5-1 to win the Class 7A state title.

The Eagles scored first in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Hawks came back to tie at the top of the sixth, but MSD racked up four more runs in the bottom of the inning.

Sammy Beir then closed things out in the seventh, ending the ballgame with his third strikeout of the night.

The Eagles went 28-2 this season, the most wins in the school’s history. The school’s first title came in 2016, when they defeated Christopher Columbus High School.

The roster included some players who were at MSD during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting that claimed 17 lives.

This was the final game for nine seniors: Rolando Lujo, Gavin Conticello, Von Smeltzer, Aiden Williams, Chris Mckenna, Tyler Novik, Connor Hagen, Aiden Minott and Kyle Morse.