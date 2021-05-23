Jim DeFede devoted the entire half-hour of Sunday’s “Facing South Florida” to explore the rise of misinformation and disinformation in Spanish language media locally, especially when it comes to Spanish language radio.
The issue really started coming to light in the run up to the 2020 election, but has taken on new life in recent weeks after the firing of Raul Martinez.
The Democrat and former mayor of Hialeah who hosted a popular afternoon radio on the Spanish language station Caracol.
Radio Caracol was sold on April 5, and Martinez was abruptly fired two days later.
GUESTS:
Raul Martinez, former Hialeah Mayor
Eduardo Gamarra, Florida International University professor
Jose Javier Rodriguez, former State Senator
Darren Soto, U.S. Representative-(D) Kissimmee
Marcell Felipe, attorney
Watch Part 1 in the video player above.
Watch Part 2 in the video player below.