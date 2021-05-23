FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police are involved in a death investigation involving a man and a child.
Police were called to the scene to the Las Olas by the River Condominiums, located at 520 SE 5th Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.
Police say both bodies were found inside unit 2308.
Police have not released any other information regarding the active death investigation.
However, residents who live in the area say they are shocked.
"I live in the area and I barely hear news like this, but it was pretty surprising and devastating and horrible. I hope police find out what happened. It is just scary something can happen like that so close to you," said Fort Lauderdale resident Natalie Raad.
This continues to be a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.