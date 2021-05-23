MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration has granted humanitarian protection for Haitians, allowing an estimated 100,000 people to apply to remain lawfully in the United States.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the decision will allow Haitians in the U.S. the opportunity to apply for temporary protected status.

It’s a form of humanitarian relief that can be granted when it is deemed unsafe to return to one’s home country.

Eligible Haitian nationals currently residing in the U.S. as of May 21 will be able to apply.

South Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson released the statement about the decision:

“These decisions come at a time when Haiti is overwhelmed by multiple political, social, and economic crises, and every bit of financial and other assistance that TPS recipients can send to their families who are fighting to survive during this tumultuous period is sorely needed.”