MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were hospitalized on Friday night when their boat hit a channel marker. It happened on the Intercoastal Waterway just south of the Broad Causeway around 11:00 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, when fireboats arrived, they discovered the 30-foot boat had struck a channel marker and the vessel sustained serious damage.

30-foot boat collided with the channel marker on Intercoastal Waterway just south of Broad Causeway on May 21, 2021. (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)

Four people were on the boat.

Two of them were transported to Haulover Marina by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fire Boat as trauma alerts and then they were taken to Aventura Hospital.

They’re condition is not known.

The cause of the accident is also not known.

