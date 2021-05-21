MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer showed restraint and professionalism after being confronted by an aggressive man who would not back down.

It happened Thursday on Bayshore Drive in front of Margaret Pace Park.

According to police, the officer who was investigating something else in the area noticed a man standing by his patrol car trying to open the door using the handle.

When the officer approached the man, later identified as 37-year-old Derek Peivandi, and asked him what he was doing, Peivandi stated “Naw am trying to steal that (expletive),” according to the arrest report.

Police said Peivandi then ran toward the officer with something in his hand yelling “I’m going to kill you.”

What happened next was captured on video by Emmanuel Alberio who posted it on Instagram.

As Peivandi continued to walk forward, the officer repeatedly told him back up, as he himself slowly backed up in an effort to keep some distance between the two.

Police said at one point Peivandi spat at the officer.

WATCH: Miami Police Officer Confronted By Aggressive Man

In an effort to stop Peivandi’s aggressive advance, the officer deployed and discharged his Taser and called for back up. The shock seemed to have little effect.

“I yelled out to him to calm down, calm down. He was in a zone where he wasn’t going to hear anybody,” said Kerri Sauer as she watchd it unfold.

Sauer said she feared it could go downhill quickly as she watched Peivandi get repeatedly tased, while not following police commands.

“It really could have when he didn’t comply. He’s got his hands in bags. The police didn’t know what’s in his bags. They know this guy, he’s generally pretty harmless, he just talks to himself. But it could have gone south really, really fast,” she said.

Police said the Taser shocks didn’t work because the prongs got caught in Peivandi’s clothes.

Assistant Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said their officers put their training to good use and use de-escalation tactics.

“Officer Marte gave him verbal commands and he followed his de-escalation training, he backed up,” said Morales.

When several officers arrived, they all commanded Peivandi to lay on the ground, but he refused and turned away from them.

That’s when they moved in and forcefully took him down.

Peivandi has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, burglary, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest without violence.