MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New COVID-19 testing sites have opened at Miami International Airport.

“As travel continues to increase and re-start between Miami-Dade County and countries around the world, helping passengers meet the travel requirements of their destinations without having to leave the airport is a huge benefit to travelers at MIA,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The Central Terminal facility, operated by Communitel and Family Rehab, Inc., is on the Concourse E ground level median. It provides Antigen and Rapid PCR tests with results within 15 minutes and PCR tests with results within 40 minutes.

The facility is open daily from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. for walk-ins and scheduled appointments. For testing costs or to schedule an appointment, call 305-225-6266. Customers will receive a written test result, or results can be emailed upon request.

The South Terminal testing facility, operated by Nomi Health, is located near the Concourse H TSA Checkpoint on the departures level. It offers Antigen, PCR, and (coming soon) Rapid PCR tests daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for walk-ins and scheduled appointments. PCR test results are provided within 24 hours, Antigen results are available within 15 minutes.

For testing costs or to schedule an appointment, visit the Nomi Health website.