(CBS) – In recognition of Jewish American Heritage Month, CBS News is featuring original reporting on the Jewish American experience across all platforms and stations. The dedicated coverage, which debuted earlier this month, delivers comprehensive storytelling on topics impacting Jewish Americans, including a rise in anti-Semitism, as well as features on individuals and events defining Jewish culture today. The CBS News Race & Culture Unit is leading the collaborative effort across the ViacomCBS network.

Eye On Culture: The Jewish Experience segments will continue to be featured on CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including CBS This Morning, the CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell, CBS Television Stations and CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service.

The Anti-Defamation League found that 2020 was a record year for anti-Semitic incidents in America; according to a recent Pew poll, 75% of Jewish Americans say there is more anti-semitism than there was five years ago. CBS News’ reporting is examining the rise of anti-semitism around the country and the world. CBS News will also profile notable people and events who are impacting Jewish culture.

Stories for the Eye On Culture: The Jewish Experience series began airing this month. CBS Sunday Morning aired a profile of Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish, who discussed her recent conversion to Judaism (watch here). 60 Minutes looked at the Ritchie Boys, the secret U.S. intelligence unit bolstered by German-born Jews that helped the Allies beat Hitler (watch here).

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative journalist and CBS News contributor Jodi Kantor sat down with her 97-year-old Holocaust survivor grandmother for an intimate conversation about survival and anti-Semitism that aired on CBS This Morning (watch here).

CBS This Morning: Saturday profiled baker and author Claire Saffitz, who explored her Ashkenazi Jewish roots as part of her research for her new cookbook. Saffitz discovered that before emigrating to the United States, her great-grandfather also worked as a baker, which led her to include old family recipes for classic Jewish desserts in her new book (watch here).

For CBS Newspath, Michael George spoke with New York state senator Anna Kaplan, whose family fled Iran in 1979, afraid that a Holocaust could happen there, too. She is leading an effort to improve Holocaust education in schools, hoping a better understanding of history will lead to fewer incidents of anti-semitism.

Coming up, CBS News’ coverage for Eye On Culture: The Jewish Experience will include the following reports:

CBS This Morning (7:00-9:00 AM) will include a report by CBS News correspondent Holly Williams on the increase of anti-Semitic incidents leading to a Jewish exodus in France.

The CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell will examine what is behind a rising trend of anti-semitism in the U.S.

Throughout the month, CBS News Digital will cover Jewish American Heritage Month with several interviews and segments that examine the state of various aspects of Jewish culture. CBSN, the 24/7 streaming news network, will investigate anti-semitism in the U.S., including reporting and analysis about online extremism, featuring CBS News technology and disinformation reporter Dan Patterson. CBSN is available at cbsnews.com and on the CBS News app for mobile and connected TV devices and the CBS News social channels.

CBS News Radio will feature Jewish American Heritage Month stories at the top of the hour broadcasts as well as on the CBS World News Roundup. Steve Futterman looks at the rise in anti-semitism online as synagogues from the East Coast to the West Coast stream their services during the pandemic.

On May 29, 48 Hours will air an encore of “In the Name of Hate.” The parents of Blaze Bernstein, a brilliant Ivy League student allegedly murdered because he was gay and Jewish, talked with 48 Hours in their first primetime interview about the loss of their son, the neo-Nazi hate group that may have fueled anger in his alleged killer, and what they’re doing to move forward. 48 Hours’ Tracy Smith sat down with Bernstein’s parents for this report that examines the murder of Bernstein and the investigation that led his high school classmate Sam Woodward to be charged with killing the University of Pennsylvania student. The broadcast also explores what influence a militant neo-Nazi hate group can have on a follower. The murder of Bernstein raises troubling questions concerning anti-Semitism and homophobia, issues that are at the heart of the nation’s current struggle to define itself. Woodward is expected to go on trial later this year. 48 Hours will be following that trial.

CBS Television Stations will offer the following coverage: