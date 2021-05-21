MIAMI (CBS Miami) – A jealous ex-boyfriend, accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Southwest Miami-Dade faced a judge on Friday morning.

Jonathan Clemente, 23, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Miami-Dade police detectives said Clemente called 911 and admitted he tracked the couple and shot them with a semi-automatic handgun while they were in their car outside a home near Southwest 98th Avenue and 50th Street.

Clemente shot his ex-girlfriend in the chest and her new boyfriend twice, once in the head, according to police.

Detectives said the couple then drove themselves in the bullet-riddled car to a Chevron on Bird Road near Southwest 107th Avenue.

Paramedics rushed the couple from the gas station to Kendall Regional Medical Center. Police said the man was in critical condition, the woman was listed as stable.

After Clemente turned himself in to police, his ex-girlfriend identified him as the person who shot her, police said.