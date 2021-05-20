MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reach more people of color, Northside SDA Church will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event this Saturday.

People of color are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and the church said too many have failed to respond to the call to get vaccinated. They’re hoping to improve the numbers by making the vaccine accessible to everyone in the community.

The vaccination event will be held at the church, at 1769 NW 119 Street in Miami-Dade. It will be administering shots from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to those ages 12 and up. No appointments needed.

In addition, there will be a free food distribution for 500 families, on a first-come, first-served basis, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.