MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman in her Brickell apartment

Police said the man followed a woman to an apartment building in the 1000 block of SE 1 Avenue.

The woman had just gotten home after jogging. Investigators said he got onto the elevator with her and got off on her floor.

He then followed the woman to her apartment where he demanded that she perform a sex act on him. When she refused, he hit her with a metal pipe.

Somehow the woman fought him off, barricaded herself in a bedroom, and then screamed for help from her balcony.

“She was very astute and did what she needed to do. She cried for help. We immediately responded and were able to get video of this suspect as he was fleeing from this area,” said police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.

Police have released that video in hopes that someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information on this attack is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).