TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Just a day after lawmakers gave final approval, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday formally received a bill that would carry out a 30-year gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Lawmakers held a three-day special session this week to pass the bill (SB 2A) and other gambling-related measures.

DeSantis negotiated the deal, which includes allowing sports betting in Florida, with the Seminole Tribe, but the measure needed ratification from the Legislature.

The deal, known as a compact, is expected to provide at least $2.5 billion to the state over the first five years.

DeSantis is certain to sign the measure, but it is expected to face legal challenges.

DeSantis also received five other bills Thursday, including a bill (SB 4A) that would set up a new state commission to regulate gambling; a bill (SB 8A) that would make changes in the pari-mutuel industry; and a bill (SB 7072) aimed at cracking down on social-media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Lawmakers passed the social-media bill, a priority of DeSantis, during the regular legislative session that ended April 30.

DeSantis must take action on the bills by June 4, though he usually moves faster after he receives legislation.

